CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7,617.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,440,000 after purchasing an additional 431,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 248,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.