Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.10.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CIA

Champion Iron Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE CIA traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.61. 297,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$7.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.