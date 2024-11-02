Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Desjardins

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.
Champion Iron Trading Up 4.5 %
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.50 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current year.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
