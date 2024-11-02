Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,587 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

