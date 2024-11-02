Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 7.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $508.23 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $378.48 and a 12-month high of $527.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $469.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.92.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

