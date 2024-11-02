Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Chester Bancorp Stock Performance

CNBA stock remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. Chester Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

