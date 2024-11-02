Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Chester Bancorp Stock Performance
CNBA stock remained flat at $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. Chester Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Chester Bancorp Company Profile
