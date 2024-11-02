Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Chewy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

