Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.59 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.