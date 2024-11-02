Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $40.23 Million Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,319 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $40,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $32.96.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

