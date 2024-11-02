Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,978,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

