Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39.99 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $534.12 million and approximately $39.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,600.57 or 0.99920633 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,513.91 or 0.99796222 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Chiliz Token Profile
Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.
Buying and Selling Chiliz
