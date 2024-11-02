Chimerix (CMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chimerix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $88.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
