Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

