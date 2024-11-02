Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

