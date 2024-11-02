Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Church & Dwight Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE CHD traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. 2,960,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,704. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02.
Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD
Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight
In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Church & Dwight
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.