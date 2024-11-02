Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Churchill Downs by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 846,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.