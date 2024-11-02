Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 290 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $76.71.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

