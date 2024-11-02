Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Stock Down 2.7 %

AME stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.