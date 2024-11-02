CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.91. 3,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

CITIC Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

CITIC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

