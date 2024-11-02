Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

