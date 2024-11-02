Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Citigroup Price Performance
NYSE C opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
