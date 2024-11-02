Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.0% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

