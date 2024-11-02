Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Argus upgraded VF to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

VF stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. VF has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s payout ratio is -20.81%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of VF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 14,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of VF by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 116,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

