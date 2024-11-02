Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 187,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.34. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clipper Realty will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.