Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,134.38 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $628.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,289.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.40%.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
