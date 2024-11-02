Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.15 and traded as high as C$5.15. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 192,888 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNL
Collective Mining Stock Up 3.5 %
About Collective Mining
Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Mining
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Trading Halts Explained
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.