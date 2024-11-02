Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.15 and traded as high as C$5.15. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 192,888 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNL

Collective Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

About Collective Mining

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$361.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.