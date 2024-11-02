Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $242.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.75 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.51%. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.740 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.74 EPS.

CMCO opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $35,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 152.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 141,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

