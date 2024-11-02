Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, reports. The company had revenue of $242.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.75 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.51%. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.740 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.74 EPS.
Columbus McKinnon Price Performance
CMCO opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.17.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.
