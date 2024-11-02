Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.63.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 25,078,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,681,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

