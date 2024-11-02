Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,055.56%.

In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

