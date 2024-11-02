Comparing Euronav (CMBT) and The Competition

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Euronav to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euronav
|112.38%
|22.35%
|11.43%
|Euronav Competitors
|31.88%
|15.87%
|8.36%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Euronav and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euronav
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Euronav Competitors
|267
|1604
|1851
|85
|2.46
As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.89%. Given Euronav’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Euronav and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euronav
|$1.24 billion
|$858.03 million
|2.29
|Euronav Competitors
|$675.28 million
|$120.80 million
|6.11
Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.