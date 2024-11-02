Comparing Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Sharecare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sharecare and Kindly MD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 4 0 0 2.00 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Kindly MD.

This table compares Sharecare and Kindly MD”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $445.25 million 1.19 -$128.50 million ($0.39) -3.67 Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -33.64% -22.81% -15.96% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kindly MD beats Sharecare on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kindly MD

(Get Free Report)

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.