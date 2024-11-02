Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 375,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,429. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CON shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.