Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.13. 375,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,429. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
