Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,424,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,279,000.

SMMD opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

