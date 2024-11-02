Congress Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

