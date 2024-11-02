Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 2,837 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,703,000 after buying an additional 332,489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 547,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $5,973,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 40,685,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,290,071.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,563,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,562,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

