Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 9,602 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

