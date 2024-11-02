Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Corpay were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $329.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.37 and a 1-year high of $355.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

