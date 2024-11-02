CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,962. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.26.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

