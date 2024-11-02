Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £8,685.00, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.06.

About Craven House Capital

(Get Free Report)

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.