Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,044,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after acquiring an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after acquiring an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.