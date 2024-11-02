Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,428 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.9% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $16,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $29.39.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

