Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.14 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.