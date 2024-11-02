Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

