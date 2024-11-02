Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 953.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

ILCG stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $87.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

