Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 553.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.64. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

