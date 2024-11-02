Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $137.38 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

