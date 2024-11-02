Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 39,978 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.