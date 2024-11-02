Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1,180.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,524 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $33.55.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

