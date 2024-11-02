Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 44.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

