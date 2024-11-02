Creditcoin Market Cap Tops $143.65 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Creditcoin has a market cap of $143.65 million and $5.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000347 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

