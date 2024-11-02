CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 9.4 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

